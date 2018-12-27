AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 434,393 Shares of H & R Block Inc (HRB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of H & R Block worth $36,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 100,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 103.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.09. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,624.01% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

