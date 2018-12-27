Arbidex Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arbidex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00001165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Arbidex has a market cap of $868,212.00 and approximately $78,099.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.02342299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00146295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00190778 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027886 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027850 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,421,954 tokens. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo.

Arbidex Token Trading

Arbidex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

