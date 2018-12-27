Archrock (AROC) Trading 8.6% Higher

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. 1,318,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,369,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $960.97 million, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 10,810 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $97,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,959 shares in the company, valued at $8,524,728.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug S. Aron purchased 7,500 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $537,270.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,310 shares of company stock worth $242,636. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Archrock by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 1,317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

