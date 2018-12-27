Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,913 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,251,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,179,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,964,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,533,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 65.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,408,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,837 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,352,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 112.23%.

In other news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $186,823.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,600 shares of company stock worth $810,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

