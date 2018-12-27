Ariana Resources (AAU) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) were up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 2,035,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77). Also, insider Kerim Sener purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Ariana Resources Company Profile (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

