Armistice Capital Master Fund Acquires 50,000 Shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (VLRX) Stock

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 150,000 shares of Valeritas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 150,000 shares of Valeritas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 350,000 shares of Valeritas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 250,000 shares of Valeritas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00.

NASDAQ:VLRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 918,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,892. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The company has a market cap of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.22. Valeritas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 193.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,768.69%. Analysts expect that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLRX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Valeritas in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Valeritas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Bainco International Investors owned 0.69% of Valeritas as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

