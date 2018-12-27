ArQule (ARQL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARQL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Get ArQule alerts:

Shares of ArQule stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. ArQule has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ArQule by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,809,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after buying an additional 1,419,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 2,245,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 2,245,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 2,448,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.