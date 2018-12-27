Arsanis (ASNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 927,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 549,724 shares.The stock last traded at $2.68 and had previously closed at $2.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arsanis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Arsanis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Arsanis Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Arsanis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arsanis by 1,004.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 121,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arsanis by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Arsanis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

