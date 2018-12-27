Asiadigicoin (ADCN) Reaches Market Cap of $8,184.00

Asiadigicoin (CURRENCY:ADCN) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Asiadigicoin has a total market capitalization of $8,184.00 and approximately $23,397.00 worth of Asiadigicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asiadigicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Asiadigicoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asiadigicoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00014281 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000401 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Asiadigicoin Profile

ADCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2016. Asiadigicoin’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,931,054 coins. The official website for Asiadigicoin is asiadigicoin.org. Asiadigicoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialADCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asiadigicoin Coin Trading

Asiadigicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asiadigicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asiadigicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asiadigicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asiadigicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asiadigicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.