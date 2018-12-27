Astronics Co. (ATRO) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,252 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Astronics worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 264,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,122,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 58.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 115,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 38,158 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Astronics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

ATRO opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $924.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.97. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Astronics had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James S. Kramer sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

