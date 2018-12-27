ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $6,117.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00776969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00001188 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,413,784 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.