Athena Silver (AHNR) vs. Boston Beer (SAM) Head to Head Contrast

Athena Silver (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Athena Silver has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Beer has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Boston Beer shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Boston Beer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Athena Silver and Boston Beer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Beer 2 9 1 0 1.92

Boston Beer has a consensus target price of $261.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Boston Beer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than Athena Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Silver and Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Silver N/A N/A -879.35% Boston Beer 10.17% 18.00% 13.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athena Silver and Boston Beer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Silver N/A N/A -$2.11 million N/A N/A Boston Beer $862.99 million 3.32 $99.04 million $6.01 41.47

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Silver.

Summary

Boston Beer beats Athena Silver on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athena Silver Company Profile

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California. Athena Silver Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 350 wholesalers that in turn sell to retailers, such as pubs, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, package stores, stadiums, and other retail outlets in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

