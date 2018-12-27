Authorship (ATS) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Authorship has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Authorship has a total market capitalization of $75,062.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Authorship token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.02401670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00146440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00200695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026704 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026701 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com.

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

