Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.04.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$8.50 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

