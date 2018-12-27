Avalara (AVLR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) recently:

12/24/2018 – Avalara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

12/17/2018 – Avalara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2018 – Avalara was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.08 price target on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Avalara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2018 – Avalara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2018 – Avalara was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/9/2018 – Avalara had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Avalara was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,688. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 100,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth $745,045,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth $64,341,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 108.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 523,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 78.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avalara by 78.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

