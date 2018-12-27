Avangrid (AGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

NYSE AGR opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 6.29%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,628,000 after acquiring an additional 405,680 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

