Axa Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Axa lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,025 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $151,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $20,510,248.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,879 shares in the company, valued at $20,510,248.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 891,893 shares of company stock worth $65,699,364 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

