Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Axis Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Axis Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Axis Capital to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Axis Capital stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.35. Axis Capital has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.27 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Axis Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

