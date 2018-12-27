AxoGen (AXGN) Trading Up 7.9%

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 666,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 484,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on AxoGen from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

The stock has a market cap of $661.46 million, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of -0.24.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 20,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 140,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

