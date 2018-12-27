B. Riley Analysts Give WPX Energy (WPX) a $13.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy wpx rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

WPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.93.

NYSE:WPX opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 2.40. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,939,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,610 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 618.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 576,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 495,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 192,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

