B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 15,350 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,350 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,215 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00.

On Friday, December 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 57,797 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $347,937.94.

On Wednesday, December 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 11,634 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $84,811.86.

On Monday, December 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,583 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $19,940.76.

On Friday, December 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 17 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $131.75.

On Thursday, December 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,306 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $26,084.34.

On Tuesday, December 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 451 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $3,585.45.

On Monday, November 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,237 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $59,632.88.

On Friday, November 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 190 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $1,596.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 962 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $8,128.90.

Shares of RILY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 127,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. B. Riley Financial Inc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $23.70.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

