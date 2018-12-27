Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Receives $35.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $2,273,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,431,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,653,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,163,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965,979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,016,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,214,000 after acquiring an additional 465,135 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,515,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHGE stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 86,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,136. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

