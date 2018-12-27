Bank of America (BAC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 100,788,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 67,843,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $232.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,256,000 after acquiring an additional 273,716 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 32,953,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,965,000 after acquiring an additional 954,047 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,163,000 after purchasing an additional 455,380 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

