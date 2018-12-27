Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $272.04 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Sempra Energy worth $272,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,347,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,707,000 after buying an additional 96,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,405,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,217,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,092,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,796,000 after buying an additional 34,984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 800,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,113,000 after buying an additional 47,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,307,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $129.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $1,335,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,998,978.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $670,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $5,760,884. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

