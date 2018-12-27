Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 168,287 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.82% of WellCare Health Plans worth $291,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 495.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

In related news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $131,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas acquired 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $256.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,185.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,647 shares of company stock worth $1,924,167. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $235.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.06 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

