Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 51,051 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Public Storage worth $308,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.58.

NYSE:PSA opened at $200.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $180.48 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $3,182,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

