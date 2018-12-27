BankUnited (BKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.62 Million

Brokerages expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will announce $286.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.49 million and the lowest is $224.37 million. BankUnited posted sales of $285.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $919.95 million, with estimates ranging from $912.00 million to $930.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. BankUnited had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 715,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In other news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $767,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 30.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

