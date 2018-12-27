Barry Karfunkel Acquires 1,148 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Stock

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) CEO Barry Karfunkel bought 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Karfunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National General alerts:

On Monday, December 24th, Barry Karfunkel bought 7,000 shares of National General stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $162,610.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $23.63 on Thursday. National General Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.75.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. National General had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on National General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National General by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,801,000 after buying an additional 793,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National General by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,895,000 after buying an additional 330,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National General by 1,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in National General during the 2nd quarter worth $4,969,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in National General by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,062,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,974,000 after buying an additional 127,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/barry-karfunkel-acquires-1148-shares-of-national-general-holdings-corp-nghc-stock.html.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.