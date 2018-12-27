Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,591 Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSEC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 571.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 873,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 879.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,323,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,023,000 after buying an additional 386,110 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 135,529 shares during the period. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,204,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,378.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $5,870,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,288,278 shares in the company, valued at $218,882,191.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,054,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,530. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.61. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.71 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Prospect Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

