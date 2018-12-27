Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,180 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,631,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,041,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,175,000 after purchasing an additional 191,091 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,794,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,177,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $128.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $157.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

