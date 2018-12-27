Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Benchmark Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

