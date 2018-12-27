BHP Billiton (BHP) and Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF) Critical Analysis

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BHP Billiton has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BHP Billiton pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Alderon Iron Ore does not pay a dividend. BHP Billiton pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BHP Billiton and Alderon Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Billiton 0 6 6 0 2.50 Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

BHP Billiton currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.69%. Given BHP Billiton’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BHP Billiton is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Billiton and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Billiton N/A N/A N/A Alderon Iron Ore N/A -12.46% -9.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of BHP Billiton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Billiton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BHP Billiton and Alderon Iron Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Billiton $43.64 billion 1.78 $3.71 billion $3.36 14.38 Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$74.90 million N/A N/A

BHP Billiton has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Summary

BHP Billiton beats Alderon Iron Ore on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of freight, finance, administrative, trading, marketing, and other support services; and potash development activities. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group Limited.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

