BidaskClub Downgrades ACNB (ACNB) to Buy

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,449. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David L. Sites bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $483,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,700.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,231 shares of company stock worth $43,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual, business, and government customers primarily in Pennsylvania. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.