BidaskClub Downgrades Endo International (ENDP) to Hold

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.35. Endo International has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.93 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 1,348.52% and a negative net margin of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director William P. Montague sold 10,000 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 230.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,629,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.