BidaskClub Upgrades ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) to “Buy”

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get ChipMOS Technologies alerts:

IMOS opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $601.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.66. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,680,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.