BidaskClub Upgrades United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) to Hold

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.99.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,190.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,166 shares in the company, valued at $312,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

