BidaskClub Upgrades Veeco Instruments (VECO) to “Hold”

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 319,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,090. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,847,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 813,202 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,704,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 452,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after acquiring an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after acquiring an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

