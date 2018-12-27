BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) rose 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 999,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 838,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $789.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.00% and a negative return on equity of 141.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $155,299.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,655.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 44,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $401,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/biocryst-pharmaceuticals-bcrx-stock-price-up-11-5.html.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.