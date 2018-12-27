BioTelemetry (BEAT) Trading 10% Higher

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.67 and last traded at $57.56. 602,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 441,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.68.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other BioTelemetry news, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $512,396.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ferola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $4,545,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,839.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,227 shares of company stock worth $10,956,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/biotelemetry-beat-trading-10-higher.html.

About BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.