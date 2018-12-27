BitQuark Price Hits $0.0007 (BTQ)

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, BitQuark has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitQuark has a market cap of $7,961.00 and $2.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitQuark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About BitQuark

BitQuark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 10,913,657 coins. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin. The official website for BitQuark is www.bitquark.info.

Buying and Selling BitQuark

BitQuark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitQuark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitQuark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitQuark using one of the exchanges listed above.

