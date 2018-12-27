BLACKROCK 2022/COM (BGIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

NYSE BGIO opened at $8.35 on Thursday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

