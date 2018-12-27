BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 9th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE DSU opened at $9.79 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $11.82.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc
Read More: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.