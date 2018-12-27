BlackRock Inc. Acquires 82,303 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.06% of Orthofix Medical worth $164,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 37.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 151.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CFO Rice Doug sold 6,057 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $370,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,798.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luke T. Faulstick sold 8,450 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $515,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,225.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,826. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $922.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.28. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.65 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Orthofix Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

