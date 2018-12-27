BlackRock Inc. Has $167.47 Million Holdings in CTS Co. (CTS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 298,042 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.76% of CTS worth $167,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,178,000 after buying an additional 921,339 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in CTS by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 368,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,662,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 335,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CTS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp is a designer and manufacturer of electronic components, actuators and sensors and a provider of services to OEMs in the automotive, communications, medical, defense and aerospace, industrial and computer markets. The company manufacture products in North America, Europe and Asia. CTS was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.

