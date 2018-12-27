BlackRock Inc. Has $170.37 Million Stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,481,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 239,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.79% of Boston Private Financial worth $170,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO David J. Kaye sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $358,848.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,769.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $847.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.03 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

