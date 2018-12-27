BlackRock Inc. Purchases 223,609 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.98% of ScanSource worth $173,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ScanSource by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ScanSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ScanSource by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ScanSource by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $833.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.68.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $537,689.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 26,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,093,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,621.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

