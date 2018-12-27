BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $753.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

In related news, CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,974.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,725 shares of company stock worth $549,244 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 402,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.