Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on January 15th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 96.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.4%.

BXMT stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $36,745.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $31,669.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,211 shares of company stock valued at $251,423. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

