Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,501.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00042129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $6,501.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003149 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,493,365 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

