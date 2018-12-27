Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.33

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 30743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Blue Capital Reinsurance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $49.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 879,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 242,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH)

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

